The Makati Central Business District is welcoming the public again this holiday season with their traditional display, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Ayala patriarch Don Jaime Zobel de Ayala and wife Beatriz join Makati City Mayor Abby Binay, and Ayala Land President and CEO Bobby Dy in the ceremonial switching of the Christmas lights along Ayala Avenue in Makati on November 3, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— After two years of stringent protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual lighting ceremony returned along Ayala Ave., Makati, a tradition that dates back to the 1960s.

On Thursday night, the 1.9 km stretch in the Makati Central Business District was officially lit up and adorned with festive Christmas decorations.

“The lighting of Christmas decors marks the beginning of the Christmas season. This year is even more meaningful and special because we can again experience Christmas again, live it in real life,” Ayala Land president and CEO Bobby Dy said.

“Over the past 2 we talked about hope and brighter days ahead and I think we can agree it is already here.”

According to Dy, the giant parol — the main focus of this year’s set — is the epitome of a Filipino Christmas.

“This year's decorations, the parol, is a symbol of hope and light. We are adding and reusing parol decorations from years,” he explained.

The strip, designed by Zenas Pineda, also showcases elements that put the country’s local heritage at the forefront. Among the decorations are lights with Capiz ornaments.

A part of the set-up was also migrated to the nearby courtyard of the leisure center this year so people can take pictures without having to cross the busy street.

The ceremonial lighting is the beginning of the festivities in Makati. On November 10, a lights and sounds festival is slated to kick off in Metro Manila's financial center.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the public can expect that Christmas decorations will adorn the city in the coming weeks.

“It’s the time of year the city transforms into a lovely and magical Christmas haven. What a joy to see the entire city lit up to enjoy this festive season. Rest assured Christmas lighting will not just be in Ayala or the central business district,” she explained.

Binay said she is hoping the vibrant decorations will help bring in more foreign and local tourists to the area, consequently helping businesses recover after taking a blow during the pandemic.