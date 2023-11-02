Miss International 2023 third runner-up Nicole Borromeo of the Philippines. Nicole Borromeo/Instagram

Aside from her third runner-up finish, Nicole Borromeo is also among the candidates with the best evening gowns in the recently concluded Miss International pageant.

The Philippine representative is among the seven winners in the Miss International evening gown competition, with the top award going to Farhana Nariswari of Indonesia.

Also part of the Top 7 are candidates from Angola, Colombia, Panama, Bolivia, and Japan.

The results were announced on the social media pages of Miss International on Wednesday, along with the winners of the Miss Fitness and Best National Costume competitions.

Andrea Rubio of Venezuela was proclaimed Miss International 2023 during the coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan last October.

The rest of her runners-up include Sofia Osio Luna of Colombia (first runner-up), Camila Diaz Daneri of Peru (second runner-up), and Vanessa Hayes Schutt of Bolivia (fourth runner-up).