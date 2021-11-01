Doc Adam is known for his vlogs that aim to correct health misinformation in the Philippines. Facebook.com/DocAdamSmith

Filipino-speaking doctor-vlogger Adam "Doc Adam" Smith is permanently signing off on YouTube after four years.

Smith, known for his vlogs that aim to correct health misinformation in the Philippines, made the announcement in a Facebook post over the weekend.

He said he and his Filipino partner KC have decided to "take a different direction in life" as they prepare to get married next year.

"Dahil sa lahat nang naranasan ko… KC and I had some chat and we decided we are going to stop YouTube," he said. "After some long discussions, we've decided we want to take a different direction in life. We're gonna get married next year and we plan to head to the north of Australia and do some work with the deprived communities there."

Looking back on his four years as a content creator, Smith said he got numerous "ad hominem attacks" and "legal threats/letters accusing me of cyber libel" because of his opinions on products with "misleading" health claims.

He also took the opportunity to slam government bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Department of Health (DOH), as well as some politicians and celebrities, for being "part of the problem."

"Alam ninyo kung gaano kadelikado ang health claims ng ilang negosyo diyan sa Philippines! People are being harmed because of dangerous health claims being made by many companies! Grow some bayag and put a stop to it," he said, addressing the FDA and DOH. "If companies are saying that you can cure cancer with vitamin D, you need to make them accountable!"

"The second thing I want to say is about celebrities and politicians in the Philippines. Some of you promote companies and services with outrageous and dangerous health claims just to earn," he added.

Smith went on to reveal that he is dealing with a lawsuit filed against him by Filipino doctor Farrah Agustin-Bunch in Australia after he called her out for giving "dangerous" health advice online.

He said this has resulted in him missing "many days at work" and spending over 200,000 Australian dollars (around P7.5 million).

To help cover legal costs, Smith has been auctioning off some of his prized possessions, and has also set up a fundraiser. He said he intends to focus on his work as a doctor moving forward.

As of writing, Smith's YouTube channel has 1.98 million subscribers and over 98 million in combined views.