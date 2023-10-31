Merry Mint Chocolate, one of the new holiday flavors of Carmen's Best. Handout



MANILA -- Homegrown ice cream brand Carmen's Best has launched limited-edition flavors just in time for the holiday season.

These include Jolly Ol' Eggnog, a cinnamon-based ice cream with chocolate sauce; Merry Mint Chocolate, or mint ice cream with chocolate bits; and S'Mores the Merrier, a marshmallow-based treat with chocolate sauce and graham cracker pieces.

Like the classic flavors, the new offerings are made with 100% fresh milk from Laguna cows.

Jovy Hernandez, president and CEO of Metro Pacific Agro Ventures, said their goal for Carmen's Best goes beyond offering proudly local, world-class ice cream.

He spoke of "investing in the future to fulfill our vision of being present as a full dairy line offering ice cream, milk, yogurt, cheese, butter, and other milk derivatives."

"[It] also extends to supporting local farmers, partnering with the academe for research, and collaborating with government. We believe that this is the best inclusive dairy model to pursue as it presents a win-win-win situation for all stakeholders in the Philippine local dairy industry," Hernandez said during the brand's recent "Day of Joy" celebration.

Carmen's Best has also unveiled a new look and all-paper packaging both to reflect the brand's emphasis on freshness and sustainability.

It has also revamped its e-commerce hub and is set to open a new store at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.