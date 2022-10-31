Poblacion bar NoKal reopens in new location

The dance floor at the new NoKal at Makati Cinema Square. Handout

MANILA -- Well-loved Poblacion bar and diner NoKal has reopened in a new location.

Guests who missed the New York-inspired concept can visit the newly launched NoKal at the basement of Makati Cinema Square. It is open from Wednesday to Saturday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., offering both new cocktail variants and classic dishes such as the NoKal Burger.

The establishment also offers underground tunes from disco to techno, and is open to staging both local and foreign acts.

"We've always been a safe place to go to. I think the culture that we promote is one that expresses peace, love, and responsibility. 'In our house we are all equal,' as they say," said NoKal co-founder and managing director Marco Viray.

Formerly stationed at the heart of Poblacion, NoKal was forced to close at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

Details about reservations and table rentals are available on its social media pages.