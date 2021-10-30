Photo from Cindy Obeñita's Instagram account.

Filipinos took to social media early Saturday to celebrate the winning moment of newly-crowned Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita.

Obeñita gifted the Philippines, especially her supporters who were up until the wee hours to watch the pageant held in Egypt, with the second crown of the country in the 49-year-old pageant.

“Congratulations @cindyobenita our Miss Intercontinental 2021,” said Hannah Arnold, the reigning Binibining Pilipinas-International 2021.

Another queen, Maureen Montagne, who is in Albania for the Miss Globe 2021, also watched to support Obeñita’s quest for the international crown.

“The most deserving winner!!! So proud of you @cindyobenita. Staying up late was worth it. Our new @missintercontinentalofficial is none other than Miss Philippines!!! Our very own Cinderella,” Montagne said on her Instagram story.

Meanwhile, netizens also showered the new queen with love and congratulatory messages on social media, making the pageant and Obeñita’s name trending on Twitter.

“I knew it!!!! Congratulations Cindy! Ni laban ang Mis.Or and Pilipinas,” a netizen tweeted.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. also congratulated Obeñita for her success, highlighting how she captured the world with her grace and wit throughout the competition.

"Mrs. Stella Marquez Araneta and BPCI proudly congratulate Cinderella Obeñita for bringing home the second Miss Intercontinental crown to the Philippines. From a Binibini who won the hearts of many Filipino fans, she impressed the whole world with her grace and charm throughout her pageant performance in Egypt," the statement said.

"We can't wait to welcome back our latest international pride here in the country," it added.

Fans were also amazed at how the Cagayan de Oro beauty answered in the question and answer segment, which some likened to how Miss Universe 2011 1st runner up Janine Tugonon fared when asked the same question.

During the final portion, Obeñita was asked if speaking in English is important for Miss Intercontinental.

"As an ambassador, I don't think that speaking a specific language is very important here in Miss Intercontinental or any pageant at all. As long as that woman is a woman of power and grace, commitment, and intelligence," Obeñita said.

She went on to stress that a Miss Intercontinental winner should possess the power of substance to give hope and inspiration.

“Ate Cindy! Ang usapan lamunin ang mic, pero minukbang mo eh!!!! Kaloka ka!!!! Congrats,” a fan quipped.

“Janine Tugonon 2.0 'yung question kaya ayan si Cindy bumula ang bibig,” another supporter echoed.

Some netizens also described Obeñita’s journey as fitting to her real name Cinderella after barely making it to the Top 13 of the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 as the fan favorite.

“Wow!!! Congrats kay Cindy Obeñita!!! Miss Intercontinental 2021!!!! Iba talaga 'pag mala fairytale story,” a tweet said.

The beauty queen graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communication from Liceo de Cagayan University. She said she has been "academically multi-decorated" since her elementary years.

Aside from working in the provincial government of Misamis Oriental, she is also an events host, model, and brand endorser.

Obeñita, who considers Mother Teresa and Kobe Bryant as her role models, is an advocate for cervical cancer awareness and prevention, as well as press freedom.

