FIRST LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas 2020 shows off heroes-inspired national costume

MANILA -- After a long lull, Binibining Pilipinas 2020 pageant has turned on its lights again to highlight the first of the grand national costumes of its candidates which will be showcased this November.

The organization provided ABSCBN News the stunning national costume photo of Binibining Pilipinas candidate No. 1 Samantha Panlilio from Cavite.

Binibining Pilipinas candidate No. 1 Samantha Panlilio from Cavite. Handout

The choice of focusing on Panlilio is meaningful. She is the niece of the first Binibining Pilipinas queen, the late Myrna Panlilio who represented the country at the Miss Universe 1964 pageant.

“My national costume was designed by Klevin Bartolaba and symbolizes Cavite’s national heroes, the 13 martyrs who led the Philippine revolution against Spain in 1896 as seen on the faces sculpted in the crown," Panlilio told ABS-CBN News.

“The gown is made of local Filipino fabric. The wings are made of real feathers and tainted with gold to symbolize our kalayaan. The belt colors represent our victory.”

Panlilio also revealed that the shape of her crown was inspired by her aunt’s Binibining Pilipinas Universe crown.

More images of astonishing national costumes will be unveiled next week to kick off the resumption of the activities of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, which according to sources, will hopefully mount its live coronation night in an anticipated modified general community

quarantine by December 2020.

Over 30 candidates are vying for the Binibining Pilipinas International and other major titles.