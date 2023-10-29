Katherine Topsnik wins Binibining Silka 2023

Central Eastern Visayas bet Katherine Topsnik was hailed as Binibining Silka 2023 during its coronation night at the New Frontier Theater on October 29, 2023. Screenshot from MOR Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Central Eastern Visayas bet Katherine Topsnik was hailed as Binibining Silka 2023 during its coronation night at the New Frontier Theater on Sunday.

Topsnik bested 11 other bets, with Abegail Jenn Mulder of Southern Mindanao emerging as 1st runner-up and Beamae Sumulong of Southern Tagalog as 2nd runner-up.

During the Top 7 Q&A, Topsnik was asked: "What one stereotype of a beauty queen would you like to debunk and how will you do it?"

"I believe that there's this stereotype about beauty queens that all we have is just a face, and I believe in myself and with the other girls that we have a good heart, we have our morals and values, and that is how we inspire and influence others," Topsnik said.

"If I were to become your Binibining Silka 2023 tonight, I will use my position to further spread my message and influence," she added.

According to Silka senior brand manager Eunice de Belen, the winner of Binibining Silka will bring home a cash prize of P500,000. She will also be a Silka ambassador for 15 months, and will get a chance to appear on ABS-CBN shows.

First and second runners-up, meanwhile, will receive P300,000 and P200,000, respectively. A consolation P5,000 will be given to other participants.

Sue Ramirez, Robi Domingo, and Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordovez served as hosts while OPM singer Maki and KD Estrada performed at the event.

Binibining Silka, which was then called Miss Silka, started out as a small pageant in 2008 and became a national competition a year later. Its last edition was held in 2019, before the pandemic.

Many of its former candidates and titleholders went on to make their mark on other pageants such as Binibining Pilipinas, and even on the international stage.

Among them are Binibining Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Miss Aura International 2021 Alexandra Faith Garcia, and Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Fernandez.

Here is the full list of winners of Binibining Silka 2023:

Binibining Silka 2023: Katherine Topsnik (Central Eastern Visayas)

1st runner-up: Abegail Jenn Mulder (Southern Mindanao)

2nd runner-up: Beamae Sumulong (Southern Tagalog)

TOP 7:

Abegail Arnold (Central Luzon)

Verily Aquino (NCR)

Liza Marie Ruiz (Western Mindanao)

Christine Ovilla (Bicolandia)

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Miss Congeniality: Liza Marie Ruiz (Western Mindanao)

Miss Popular Choice: Beamae Sumulong (Southern Tagalog)

Best in Regional Costume: Beamae Sumulong (Southern Tagalog)

Best in Casual Wear: Verily Aquino (NCR)

Best in Swimsuit: Abegail Arnold (Central Luzon)

Best in Long Gown: Katherine Topsnik (Central Eastern Visayas)

