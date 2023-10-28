Vibrant lights colored the sky on Saturday evening during the grand finale of the Sky Wizardry Fireworks Competition in Sta Rosa Laguna.

The exhibition is part of the 28th anniversary celebration of Enchanted Kingdom, the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines.

Three finalists, which were previously voted by guests, attempted to enchant the crowd with their own flare of pyrotechnics and music that showcased local artistry.

In between the competitive displays were performances from girl group SMS, singer-songwriter dwta, dynamic dance group Axis PH, and Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan.

The Voice Kids Season 5 grand champion Shane Bernabe, who was part of the crowd, also wowed visitors by singing a part of Adele!: “Rolling in the Deep” while waiting for Tandingan, who served as a coach of the said season.

The theme park will be open daily during the holiday season, beginning December 17.

"We hope you prepare for the coming holiday season and coming years. Hindi pa tapos. My sincere thanks and gratitude for all of you,” Cesar Mario O. Mamon, president and chairman of Enchanted Kingdom, said during the event.