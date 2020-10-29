Kylie Verzosa looks back at Miss International journey

MANILA – It has been four years since Kylie Verzosa won Miss International, making her the sixth Filipina to bring home the crown for the Philippines.

On Wednesday, Verzosa reminisced about that unforgettable journey by posting pictures from the day she was proclaimed the winner in Tokyo Japan.

In an Instagram post, Verzosa said her reign as Miss International gave her a global platform to share her advocacy and allowed her to break stereotypes that come with being a beauty queen.

“Will always be so grateful to the Miss International Organization, for allowing me to pursue my advocacy during my reign and bringing me all over the world. Will always be grateful to those who helped me along the way, My Angels! Laban Pilipinas,” she said.

Following her reign as Miss International, Verzosa decided to embark on an acting career in 2017.

Since then, Verzosa has portrayed various characters both on television and on the big screen.

She appeared in Rodel Nacianceno’s “Ang Panday” (2017), Ruel S. Bayani’s “Kasal” (2018), Don Cuaresma’s “Abay Babes” (2018), Irene Villamor’s “Ulan” (2019), Dado Lumibao’s “Sons of Nanay Sabel” (2019), RC de los Reyes’ “Love the Way You Lie” (2020) the more recent “Love Lockdown,” megged by four directors – Andoy Ranay, Darnel Villaflor, Noel Escondo and Manny Palo.

Just recently, it was announced that Verzosa will portray a deglamorized role in Viva Films’ version of the South Korean sexy drama “The Housemaid.”

In the said film, Verzosa plays Daisy, an au pair contracted to work for a rich, pregnant lady. However, before her boss, Roxanne, can give birth, Daisy needs to tolerate the sexual advancements of Roxanne’s domineering husband that leads to a destructive affair.

Although the film does not have a playdate yet, “The Housemaid” is one of the biggest films that Viva will release next year.

