Fil-Am artists featured in Houston exhibit

The Philippine Consulate General in Houston and the Filipinx Artists of Houston have teamed up to commemorate Filipino American History Month this October by showcasing works of art in an exhibit entitled 'Pintura Atbp.'

The collaboration brought the works of Filipino artists in Houston to a specially designed gallery at the consulate office. This is also the latest event in the yearlong celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United States.

"It's fitting to feature Filipino American artists. We rarely see an exhibit of this kind in Houston. I think it is a good idea to expose the works of our artists who can stand toe to toe with anyone as far as art is concerned," Philippine Consul General in Houston, Jerril Santos, said.

Consul Gilbert Segarra noted that the exhibit is also a way to enhance the experience of consulate visitors while also providing space for local artists to show their masterpieces. "What better way to celebrate than by showcasing the artwork of our Filipino Americans? And these are the first, second, and third generations of Filipinos in the US. This is really an array of influences," Segarra pointed out.

A number of dignitaries joined the ribbon cutting ceremony including Rodolfo Coronado Molina, Consul General of Peru and Dean of the Consular Corps of Houston, who stressed that events like these are important to help the community recover amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Molina said he is "so happy and proud that important countries like the Philippines are overcoming all the problems we had in the last year and a half, and they can now open their offices and share their culture."

While the exhibit ends this week, the Philippine Consulate said it plans to continue sharing Filipino art and culture to the community it serves and beyond.