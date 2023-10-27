Starbucks PH unveils holiday planners, merchandise

MANILA -- Starbucks Philippines has unveiled its newest holiday collection, which will be available starting November 2.

The 2024 Starbucks Traditions Collection features planners and organizers, a mug and tote bag set, a cold cup, and a stainless steel tumbler.

A total of 19 stickers, which can be obtained with every purchase of a Starbucks beverage, are needed to redeem each of the items.

Starbucks Philippines' new planner with organizer pays tribute to its siren logo, and comes in rose gold and abalone gray colors. It comes with a pen, card holders, a sticker pad, and postcards.

Also part of this year's collection is a 12-oz mug with a tote bag for practical yet still fashionable coffee runs.

Other products include a 22-oz cold cup with a star-adorned straw stopper, and a stainless steel tumbler with a dotted siren design.

“The visual representation of connections through dots in this year's campaign is not just creative; it's a testament to the relationships we build within our communities," said Jamie Silva, Starbucks Philippines' senior manager for marketing, digital customer experience, and loyalty.

Silva added that the coffee chain "continues to reimagine the essence of connection and reminds us all of the beauty found in shared moments and relationships this holiday season."

Meanwhile, Starbucks has also partnered with local artists DJ Nix and DJ Rammy to curate a coffeehouse playlist on Spotify. This will also be available on November 2.