MANILA — Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City follows global urban centers in launching its own large outdoor 3D LED billboard to amplify the experience of shoppers, pedestrians, and motorists with the approach of the holiday season.

The 400-square-meter L-shaped screen along the corner of 5th Avenue and One Bonifacio High Street is the first and largest of its kind in the Philippines, the BGC said during the billboard’s launch on Thursday.

The digital billboard uses anamorphic illusion technology such as sharp pixels and distortion perspective art to allow onlookers to visualize the 3D display with just the naked eye, the BGC said in a release.

Alfie Reyes, chief operating officer of Fort Bonifacio Development Corp., said the billboard was deliberately installed at the “epicenter” of the financial and lifestyle district.

He said this was similar to the placement of iconic screens overseas, such as Shibuya in Tokyo, Piccadilly Circus in London, and Times Square in New York City.

WATCH: The Bonifacio Global City 3D LED billboard uses anamorphic illusion technology to allow its visuals to be appreciated without 3D spectacles.



Reyes added they felt the time was right to unveil the billboard both as more people are going out of their homes for leisure and in time for the holiday season.

“After 2 years of the pandemic, malungkot lahat, now I think we are ready for a big bang, recovery is under way, and nakikita naman natin, buhay na buhay na ang mga shopping natin, and we’re also planning to have a lot of Christmas activities in BGC,” he said.

“So this is really something which is very timely and we feel would be really good for the estate.”

Featured in the 3D billboard’s launch were advertisements by telecom, streaming, online banking, delivery app, and car companies.

Passersby stopped in front of the LED screen to watch the displays and also shoot them on their cellphones.

“Parang interesting ‘yong bagong nilabas nila dito kaysa sa dati,” said Joymae Manzanares, who was accompanied by her mother Elena Pabiano.

“Mapapatingin talaga siya dito.”

Pabiano, who visited from the province, said: “Ang ganda-ganda, kasi sa Negros wala ‘to. Dito lang Manila.”

Dior Co, a BGC resident, noticed the screen while walking around with her 5-year-old daughter Elise.

“Living here in BGC it’s always very vibrant. So to see that they’ve even added more lights and more entertainment is just amazing for us who live in the city,” she said.

“Through this we can see the newest thing in BGC, the newest thing that can entertain us, the newest thing that we can try out.”

Reyes added they hope the new attraction—which he said fits the district’s “innovative” and “cutting edge” image—would engage people to become more than spectators.

“‘Pag nakita mo ang ganda ng content, and that’s why napakalaking value rin for advertisers, it’s really a very compelling way, and a new way to showcase ‘yong product, ‘yong services, to tell a story," he said.

“And we think that if it’s done right, it really is going to be a ‘wow’ experience.”