Halloween 2021: Treats, events, shows, and more

MANILA – From themed treats to scary shows and podcasts, here are some of the things that Filipinos can look forward to this Halloween.

BACARDI'S ONLINE HALLOWEEN PARTY

Billy Crawford will host this year's Bacardi Sessions, an online celebration set at 8 p.m. on October 31.

The Halloween event will feature performances by James Reid, Jolianne, and Kat DJ. Guests can join the fun via Careless Music's Facebook page or through the livestreaming app Kumu.

Bacardi has also launched its limited edition, Philippine-exclusive Gold Rum Bottle, which features a glow-in-the-dark label with a jeepney icon.

BGC'S SPOOK STREET

Adapting to the new normal, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is holding a drive-by Halloween event this year.

Dubbed "Spook Street," the event will be held at 9th Avenue in BGC from October 30 to 31.

For a minimum purchase of P1,500 from any Bonifacio High Street merchant until October 31, customers can avail of loot bags with options for kids and tweens.

More details are available on BGC's social media pages.

GLOBE'S VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN HOUSE

Globe at Home is opening its virtual Halloween house from October 30 to November 2, allowing customers to go on a trick or treat adventure online.

They can virtually knock on the doors of Globe at Home ambassadors such as Drew and Iya Arellano, Mikael Daez and Megan Young, and Kryz and Slater Young, and get digital goodie bags.

There is also the Horror House, with interactive rooms filled with spooky and enchanting activities.

CCP'S ONLINE HALLOWEEN CONCERT

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is bringing back "Tricks and Musical Treats: A PPO Family Concert" at 4 p.m. on October 31 via Zoom.

The virtual party will feature host Liesl Batucan, conductor Hermie Ranera, the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, and the UST Symphony Orchestra as they take audiences on "A Musical Voyage to Outer Space."

Attendees who will wear the most creative space-themed outfit will be given the Best in Costume award.

More details are available on CCP's Facebook page.

GRAND HYATT MANILA'S HALLOWEEN TREATS

Grand Hyatt Manila is releasing its spook-tacular line-up of Halloween creations from Florentine for intimate ghostly gatherings at home.

These include the 8-inch Burnt Honey Cake made of sponge with layers of dulce de leche, burnt honey, and cream cheese filling at P1,850 net; Pumpkin Pie mixed with flavors of nutmeg and cinnamon priced at P900 net; and Pumpkin Cupcake, a vanilla muffin with dark chocolate ganache, at P250 net.

These confections are available daily until October 31 at Florentine or through Dine at Home.

More details are available on Grand Hyatt Manila's social media pages.

KRISPY KREME'S HALLOWEEN DONUTS

Krispy Kreme has released its limited edition donuts featuring Halloween Sprinkles, Jack the Pumpkin, Frankie, Halloween Bride, Mr. Skelly, and Skelly's Suit.

These are available for dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup, drive-thru, and delivery until November 2.

Prices start at P55 per donut, to P1,299 for a double mixed dozen. The first 100 customers to buy one dozen of Krispy Kreme's Halloween donuts nationwide on October 31 will get to bring home loot bags.

NETFLIX'S HALLOWEEN LINEUP

Netflix is bringing equal parts chills and thrills with its lineup of shows for Halloween.

These include "Prey," "Nightbooks," "Intrusion," "No One Gets Out Alive," "Escape the Undertaker," and "There's Someone Inside Your House," "Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate," "The Trip / I onde dager," "Night Teeth," "Hypnotic," and "Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight Part 2."

The streaming platform is also recommending shows such as "Into the Night: Season 2," "Lucifer," "Squid Game," "Midnight Mass," "The Chestnut Man," "You: Season 3," and "Locke & Key: Season 2."

Some of Netflix's Kid and family-friendly shows for Halloween, meanwhile, include "Scaredy Cats," "A Tale Dark & Grimm," and "Sharkdog's Fintastic Halloween," among others.

SKY'S HALLOWEEN-THEMED GAMES

Families with a SKY Fiber subscription can enjoy popular Halloween-themed games at no extra cost with their free 6-month access to the AirConsole Hero gaming platform.

Existing SKY Fiber users can activate their six-month free access to AirConsole Hero, while new subscribers this month can avail of the freebie right after installation.

More than 160 multiplayer games will be unlocked, including a selection of spooky, quirky, and fantasy-filled adventures that are great for Halloween.

Among these are "Mega Monster Party," "Zombie Attack," "BFF or Die," and "Space Vikings."

More details are available on SKY's website.



SPOTIFY'S SPOOKY STREAMS

Spotify is bringing back its Halloween extravaganza, a web of curated playlists and podcasts to get listeners into the spirit of all things spooky.

Podcasts include "Stories After Dark," which focuses on Philippine true-crime stories; "Creepsilog," where listeners can expect a range of chilling topics covered in light and twisted Pinoy humor; and "Wag Kang Liligon," which features two girls with an enduring fascination for the weird and strange.

Spotify has also added songs to Halloween playlists such as "Stranger Things" by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, "Bad Guy" by Billie Eilish, "Black Magic" by Little Mix, "Season of the Witch" by Lana Del Rey, "Sweet but Psycho" by Ava Max, and "Get Ghost" by A$AP Ferg, Mark Ronson, and Passion Pit.