Margie Moran on Miss Universe PH: ‘The 1st runner-up is my champion’

MANILA — For Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, the first runner-up of this year’s national Miss Universe pageant is the deserving title winner.

On Instagram, Moran shared a photo of Ysabella Roxas Ysmael, writing in its caption: “The first runner up is my Champion.”

Ysmael is a niece of Moran, who has been vocal of her support for the aspiring pageant queen.

“You were a stand out but the purpose designed for you is greater than you can imagine,” Moran wrote.

Aside from placing second to the crowned titlist, Iloilo City’s Rabiya Mateo, Ysmael was named Best in Evening Gown in the pageant’s preliminaries.

“A star does not compete with other stars around it. It just shines,” Moran added, quoting author Matshona Dhliwayo.”

“We love you for who you are,” she told Ysmael.

In comments on Moran’s post, Ysmael replied to her aunt, saying: “I love you, Tita Margie. Thank you for the overflowing love, never ending support, and loving guidance.”