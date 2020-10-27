Jeremy Jauncey posts photo with girlfriend Pia Wurtzbach, hints at 'big news'

MANILA -- Entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey got his social media followers excited as he hinted at "big news" by posting a photo with his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

In an Instagram post, the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations began by mentioning the things he is thankful for this week.

"So much to be grateful for this week -- health, happiness, family, and team!" he said.

"Some BIG BD news coming soon," he added, tagging the accounts of Wurtzbach, his brother Tom, and the Beautiful Destinations page.

Commenting on the post, the former Miss Universe told Jauncey: "Yes, my love. Exciting times ahead."

While Jauncey's post seems to be related to his business, many fans have been speculating that the entrepreneur has reached a milestone in his relationship with Wurtzbach.

Guesses from lovestruck followers range from Jauncey supposedly popping the question ("he's trying to cover Pia's left hand") to the two probably expecting a child.

Wurtzbach is back in London with Jauncey, as seen in her recent Instagram Stories posts.

The two officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.