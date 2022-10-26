Jollibee opens second location in Vancouver

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The crew at the second Jollibee restaurant in Vancouver were pumped up to welcome the waiting customers.

The eagerly awaited opening had customer Kevin Chau camping out almost 21 hours at the location at the corner of Cambie street and West Broadway.

Chau said before Jollibee opened in Vancouver, he and his girlfriend Angelica Flores had to go all the way to its branch in Calgary or sometimes drove several hours to the one in Seattle just to have a taste of its famous chickenjoy.

"Lumaki po ako sa Pilipinas so sa mga birthday, we had the mascot na nagsasayaw doon so parang childhood best friend or parang nostalgia na rin," Flores shared.

(I grew up in the Philippines and for birthdays, we always had the mascot dancing so it’s like my childhood best friend or it’s like nostalgia, too.)

The couple's efforts were rewarded with a year's free supply of the Jolly Crispy Bucket, and collectible Jollibee figurines among other giveaways.

This bigger Jollibee branch, which is just across from the Broadway skytrain and near the Vancouver City Hall, has a patio that offers a view of the busy intersection.

Dine-in is allowed at the location which can accommodate up to 70 customers.

"Our mission is to serve great tasting food and we want to serve it to them with whole heart and with all happiness," Agnes Delos Santos, Jollibee Canada Senior Director for Operations, said.

Canadians working nearby were curious about Jollibee and joined the line-up of Filipinos wanting to try the fast-food giant’s offerings.

Delos Santos said the first Jollibee location in Granville, which opened early this year, will also be accepting dine-in customers starting this week.

Jollibee will also unveil two more branches soon at the King George Hub and the Strawberry Hill shopping center in Surrey.