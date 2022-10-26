The Miss Grand International 2022 Top 5 (left to right): Venezuela, Czech Republic, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil. Screengrab from Grand TV's YouTube page

The Top 5 candidates of Miss Grand International 2022 were asked about the war in Ukraine during the final question and answer round of the pageant on Tuesday.

They were each given 60 seconds to answer the question: "Currently, there is a war between Russia and Ukraine. The president of Russia has ordered an invasion of Ukraine, killing its people, destroying its architecture, and creating uncertainty for the future. If you had an opportunity to send a message to President Vladimir Putin, what would you say in 60 seconds?"

Here are their responses:

BRAZIL (WINNER)

"I would tell President Putin that they share history with Ukraine for long, long years, and also they share the most important thing -- the same fate as humans. War just brings pain. We need to start thinking what you can do, even if it's a small action, to work towards diplomacy and understanding. Because together, conflict and pain can rise -- but we can rise above violence and brutality."

INDONESIA (SECOND RUNNER-UP)

(As translated from Bahasa Indonesia) "I would say to Mr. President Vladimir Putin that war would never have a happy ending. Growing up in a family that taught me about kindness, compassion, and respect, I learned that kindness is the only way to bring about a better future. With peace, we will see a big smile on our children's faces. These children's faces are our future for a better world."

THAILAND (FIRST RUNNER-UP)

"Dear President Putin, everything you do is different from peace. You kill innocent people, why do you think like that? Why do you do that? Everyone in the world deserve to [live in] peace, love, happiness. Respect each other. Please stop the war, please stop the violence. Everybody here, who agrees with me? Who agrees with me? Please stop [doing] bad things."

CZECH REPUBLIC (FOURTH RUNNER-UP)

"I grew up in a country that was occupied by the Russian Soviet Union for over 40 years. Being raised by my grandmother, she told me stories of the oppression, and she emphasized that we should learn from history -- that oppression is never the right choice. If I had the opportunity to speak to Vladimir Putin, I would force him to look into the eyes of a mother who just lost her child due to the senseless bombing in Ukraine. I would force him to look into the eyes of the father who had to send his 17-year-old son to fight in a war that he doesn't even believe in. I would force him to look into the eyes of the children that are scared in refugee camps. I was there volunteering, I know how heartbreaking it is. And I would ask him, 'Where's your heart? Where's your consciousness? What are you fighting for, and is it worth it?"

VENEZUELA (THIRD RUNNER-UP)

"Although I cannot prevent war in the world, I can send my help to all those affected by it. So I'm here as Miss Grand International Venezuela 2022, and I want to be the voice... I want to tell Mr. Putin that war is not the solution. I want to invite you to put your hand here (chest) and understand that the only solution in the world is peace, and love. I'm here supporting the Miss Grand International campaign against war and violence. The only solution is to have peace and love."

The Philippines' representative, Roberta Tamondong, finished in the Top 20 of this year's pageant.

The country has yet to win a Miss Grand International crown.

