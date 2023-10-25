Pandemic documentary film to be showcased at Asian Film Festival Barcelona

BARCELONA - Kontra Corona, a documentary film by Juan EU Konek on the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on the Filipino communities in Spain (Barcelona), Italy (Bergamo) and the United Kingdom, has been accepted as an entry under Special Section to the prestigious 11th Asian Film Festival Barcelona (Casa Asia) for 2023.

Kontra Corona is a powerful and moving film which documented and shed light on the challenges faced by Filipinos in Spain, Italy and UK during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the crucial role Filipino frontliners have played in the battle, including those who have sadly lost their lives and those who have survived and continue to put themselves at risk while performing their duties.

It is a raw, real, and heartfelt portrayal of resilience and solidarity within the Filipino diaspora community. It is the first and only video documentation of its kind, emanating from the global Filipino diaspora estimated to be around 10 million, about 10% of the total population.

It was recognised by the Philippine Commission on Filipinos Overseas, Migration Advocacy and Media Awards when it won the Film Documentary award which was held at Manila Hotel in 2022. Distilled from a six-part, 3-hour documentary, the two-hour “Kontra Corona” was shown on Philippine DZMM Teleradyo and ABS CBN The Filipino Channel in 2022.

It was produced by a team of journalists and writers in Europe comprising Rose Eclarinal, Gene Alcantara, Crystal Dias, Sandra Sotelo and Mye Mulingtapang.

The theme song was composed by Jay Montelibano-McLeod, with photography directed by Thirdy Ado. It is one of over 93 films from around Asia and Asia-Pacific which will be shown in various cinemas in Barcelona from 25 October to 5 November 2023.

From the Philippines itself, there are five other full-length film entries. Only Kontra Corona appears to have been produced by Filipino filmmakers based in Europe. A special screening of "Kontra Corona" is scheduled for Saturday 28 October at 6.00pm at Cinema Girona.

Juan EU Konek’s website is at: https://juaneukonek.com

The Asian Film Festival website is at: https://asianfilmfestival.barcelona/2023/asian-film-festival-barcelona-2023