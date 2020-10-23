Miss Universe Philippines bet admits being in a relationship with trans man

MANILA -- Another candidate of the first-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant has revealed that she is a member of the LGBT community.

In an interview with the entertainment website Pep, Davao del Norte representative Weam Ronquillo Ahmed admitted that she is currently in the process of figuring out whether she is a bisexual or pansexual.

"I'm still confused whether I'm bisexual or pansexual because I really don't mind what or who a person identifies as. As long as we vibe and have a connection, I'm all good," she said.

She went on to share that she is in a relationship with a trans man, noting that her partner is helping her figure out her sexual orientation.

"With the help of my current partner, who's a transman, I guess we'll figure that out soon in the future," she said.

"The most important thing at this moment is just focusing on that person, the connection, and the growth that will come from that."

It was in a pageant-themed online talk show in Davao where Ahmed first talked about her sexuality in public, but she pointed out that she never hid it from her friends and family.

The beauty queen said she is thankful to her mother for being supportive not only of her, but also of her sister who identifies as a trans woman.

"I grew up in an environment where things like this [are] normal, actually, most especially sa bahay. My sister is a transwoman kasi. And mom encourages and supports a lot of things sa aming magkakapatid, no matter how weird, basta as long as you maintain a good spirit and heart lang," she said. "I guess that's an advantage sa amin — na pinalaki kami sa ganitong paraan."



She continued: "Aware ako na ang dami ring nahihirapang maglabas ng identity nila because they grew up in such a conservative environment. And I'm thankful na my mom gave me this courage to be who I am unapologetically and courageously."