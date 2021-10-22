After 21 years, Nike Glorietta is debuting a new look. Handout



Nike has unveiled a bigger store in Glorietta, Makati, doubling its size and focusing on catering more products and services for women and kids.

After 21 years, Nike Glorietta, owned by Green Tee Inc., elevated its offerings from footwear and apparel for men to kids which they hope will inspire families “to make sport a daily habit.”

“The new Nike Glorietta has been designed to create experiences for our customers to be active,” said Tarundeep Singh, senior director Nike Stores, Southeast Asia & India.

The store brings a renewed focus on member services with personalized services comprising Women’s First Hour, where female customers can book appointments to shop in-store; Style My Squad for friends and family shopping; and Tights Styling for consumers’ sport and wellness needs.

Curbside pickup is also available for shoppers who are always “on-the-go,” where customers can pick up their Nike gear at designated points within the mall.

The focus on female shoppers is further enhanced through bra fitting and styling services to help women find the right product.

“A thoughtful attention has been paid to women and children to delight them with products and services that will encourage them to express themselves through dance fitness, running, yoga collection or as sneakerheads,” Singh said.

The store also offered treadmill trials to test shoes prior to purchase.

Some 65 percent of the products at Nike Glorietta are dedicated to performance shoes like Vaporfly and Alphafly that are worn by Nike endorsers like Shelly Ann Fraser Price and Eliud Kipchoge.

“At Nike, we believe that everybody is an athlete. With informed and well-trained store athletes, 50 percent of who are women, we aim to create 'meaningful retail' that will bring inspiration and innovation to every athlete,” the Nike executive further said.

Here is the new look of Nike Glorietta.