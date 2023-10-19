Dolly de Leon to hold workshop for Dulaang UP

MANILA -- Golden Globe nominee and "A Very Good Girl" actress Dolly de Leon will hold a workshop for her college theater group Dulaang Unibersidad ng Pilipinas (UP).

DUP is set to launch its DUP Studio program with de Leon's workshop entitled "Auditioning for a Role and Landing It."

As an alumna of the pioneering batch of the Certificate in Theatre Arts program at the University of the Philippines, De Leon pays homage to her theater training at the Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts by sharing her audition techniques.

She will serve as a mentor to six participants for the first-ever studio work of DUP.

The DUP Studio aims to become a mainstay in Philippine theater education, especially catering to aspiring artists and artists-at-heart.

Inspired by a series of colloquia organized by the UP Department of Speech Communication and Theatre Arts on its 60th founding anniversary in 2019, DUP Studio is set to become the extension arm of Dulaang UP in making theater education accessible to a wider range of students, educators, and enthusiasts from the seasoned to the novice.



This is the trend DUP Studio seeks to sustain -- welcoming back the talents it has honed over the past four decades, to inspire a new breed of artists and enthusiasts.

DUP Studio dramaturgs Olive Nieto, Tess Jamias and Issa Manalo Lopez aim to gather workshop facilitators from homegrown and international contemporary performance makers across the creative industries, both onstage and offstage, oncamera and behind-the-scenes.

The studio aims to create a space for deep and genuine connections, to contextualize and respond to the current issues and trends in theatre, performance studies, and the creative industries.



“DUP Studio with Dolly de Leon: Auditioning for a Role and Landing It” is open to those building their professional and creative portfolios. Workshop rates range from P5,000 for the mentored participants, and P1,200 for the sit-in participants.

This will be soon sold on the Ticket2Me platform. The workshop will be held at the newly-furnished IBGKAL Theatre, University of the Philippines Diliman on November 25 from 2-5 p.m.

De Leon recently co-starred with Kathryn Bernardo in the box-office hit "A Very Good Girl." She also gained international acclaim for her role in the Palme d'Or-winning Triangle of Sadness. In June 2023, de Leon was invited to be a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences which presents the annual Oscars or Academy Awards.

Other prominent DUP alumni include Eugene Domingo, Irma Adlawan, Neil Ryan Sese, Lani Sumalinog, Micah Pineda, Martha Sta. Barbara, Shamaine Buencamino, and Sigrid Andrea Bernardo.