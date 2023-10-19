Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez. Bea Gomez/Instagram



Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Bea Gomez admitted that there was a time when she dreaded the idea of joining a national pageant.

The Cebuana beauty queen made the statement in an Instagram post on Thursday, after sitting as one of the judges at the Miss Universe Philippines - Leyte coronation night.

She is happy that Miss Universe Philippines is now holding regional pageants, giving more women from the province the opportunity to follow their dreams.

"As someone who came from a region not so close to Metro Manila, I've once dreaded the idea of joining a national pageant. The idea of competing while being away from family, or the financial and economic challenges I have to overcome before I can compete, are few of the things that made me feel intimidated when I thought of joining a national pageant," she shared.

"But for the first time in pageant history, Miss Universe Philippines is finally doing their search regionally, giving every girl and woman the chance to reach their dreams without having to sacrifice so much before even getting a chance," she added.

Gomez hopes that more provinces and cultures will be promoted through regional searches like Miss Universe Philippines - Leyte.

"I can't help but be proud that we have finally found a way to weave each other's differences and similarities as Filipinos [through pageantry]," she said.

"Thank you for making me a part of this momentous event in pageant history," she added. "I can't wait to see more of Miss Universe Philippines from other regions in the country."

Gomez is known for representing the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe, where she finished in the Top 5.