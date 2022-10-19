PPO performs in Ormoc for city's jubilee celebration

Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra performs in Ormoc City. Photo: Jeff Fernando

ORMOC CITY -- Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres Gomez urged Ormocanons to "look deeper to find beauty" as the city celebrates its 75th Charter Day.

"When we see a beautiful face, we don’t stop there, for we understand that beauty is also in the warmth of conversation, the quiet of smiles, in how love and affection is expressed," the wife of actor and Leyte 4th Disrtict Rep. Richard Gomez said in a speech during "Brilyante: An Evening with the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra" concert in Ormoc Superdome over the weekend.



"And tonight, as we peak into the brilliance of our month-long festivities we not only search for beauty but experience beauty. I salute the men and women who have worked so hard in producing this event, which is a beacon of beauty in itself."

Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres Gomez and husband, Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez celebrate 75th charter anniversary of Ormoc City. Photo: Jeff Fernando

The concert is one of the highlights of the city's jubilee year celebrations. It was also the first time a whole orchestra performed live in Ormoc.



A self-confessed fan of classical music and the PPO, Torres-Gomez explained why she brought the PPO to perform in Ormoc.

“Ayaw ko maisip nila na everything that's in Manila is so far away. They can't all go there but we can bring artists like the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra and nakakatuwa the reaction of the people,” she said.

Aside from the PPO, other stars who were invited and performed in free concerts for the Ormoc jubilee celebrations were Gloc 9, Andrew E, Ian Veneracion and Ruffa Gutierrez.

Celebrity couple Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid are also set to perform in a concert on October 20.

-- With report from Jeff Fernando, ABS-CBN News