Kim Chiu launches her own bag brand

MANILA -- Kim Chiu has ventured into entrepreneurship with the launch of her own bag brand.

House of Littlebunny combines the actress' love for handbags and her dream of starting her own business.

The online shop offers leather bags meant for everyday use, with prices ranging from P3,590 to P5,590.

"Finally hopped my way into the world of entrepreneurship! What started as a dream of having my own business venture has finally come into life," she said in an Instagram post.

"My love for handbags is endless, and now I can finally share these bags that I have loved since the first time I saw them," she added.

House of Littlebunny had its soft launch last October 16. Products are available on its website, with the brand also having its own accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

Chiu has also been proudly showing her products on her personal social media accounts.

"One thing that I'm most proud of is that our bags are made of Epsom leather, with complementing gold hardware which I really love," she said.

"You can use the Horizon bag in three ways. It comes with two detachable straps -- long and short -- or you can totally remove the strap and use it as a mini tote! It's also spacious enough for all your essentials," the actress added.

Chiu recently made her big-screen comeback with her boyfriend, Xian Lim, via the romantic drama movie "Always."

She rose to fame after winning the first teen edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2006.

