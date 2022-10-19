

The woman who is said to have inspired the character of Mama Coco in the hit Disney-Pixar movie "Coco" has passed away, according to a report.

E! News reported that María Salud Ramírez Caballero has died at the age of 109 in Santa Fe de la Laguna, where she was also born.

It cited Roberto Monroy, the Secretary of Tourism for the Mexican state of Michoacan, who announced the sad news on Twitter last October 16.

Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de Doña María Salud Ramírez Caballero, “Mamá Coco”, mujer incansable y ejemplo de vida, quien fuera inspiración para este amado personaje que dio la vuelta al mundo. Mis oraciones para su descanso y para que su familia encuentre resignación — ROBERTO MONROY G (@robertomonroy1) October 16, 2022

"I deeply regret the death of Doña María Salud Ramírez Caballero, ‘Mamá Coco,' a tireless woman and example of life, who was the inspiration for this beloved character who went around the world," Monroy said in Spanish, as translated by Google.

Caballero's cause of death was not revealed in the tweet.

While Disney has not officially mentioned Caballero as the inspiration behind Mama Coco, the production visited her town and spoke with her family during the filming process.

Her appearance is also similar to the well-loved character.

Caballero is survived by her three grandchildren, grandkids, and great-grandkids, according to the E! News report.

