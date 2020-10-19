Mercato Centrale opens new food market in BGC amid pandemic

MANILA -- Mercato Centrale has returned to Bonifacio Global City in Taguig to help food businesses that have been affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The entrepreneurship incubator recently opened High StrEAT, a dine-in and takeout food market at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater along 7th Avenue.

From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, visitors can enjoy the culinary creations of BGC's top chefs and dining establishments, homegrown restaurants, and Mercato street food favorites.

Some of these include Gallery by Chef Chele, Wolfgang's Steakhouse, The Mango Tree Manila, Brotzeit, El Chupacabra, The Alley by Vikings, Our Kitchen Café by Chef Laudico, Monga, Kashmir, A'toda Madre, Gourmet Farms, Corner Tree Café, FRNK Milk Bar, La Picarra, Metro Kusina, Ramen Keisuke, and Deli in the City.

Also available at the venue are Mamay's Ihaw, Ngon Vietnames Deli, Chef Ian Sushi, Please'N Thank You Café, Conflict Kitchen, Kuye Crepes, Roll Guru, Orime Japanese Jellies, 3001 Burgers, Dino's, and Guagua's Best, among others.

In a statement, Mercato Centrale assured that health and safety protocols are strictly implemented at High StrEAT, and has secured the approval of Task Force Safety City Taguig.

Only guests wearing face masks and face shields will be allowed to enter the venue, after having their temperature checked and filling out a contract tracing form manually or via QR code.

Floor markers, one-way walk flow, and properly spaced seats also help in keeping distance between customers.

Meanwhile, Mercato Centrale said it is donating a portion of its earnings to Project Aral, a program of Save the Children Foundation that provides educational materials and alternative learning platforms to kids from low-income families that have been affected by the pandemic.