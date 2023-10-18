UK teen artist Luca Brugnoli to stage show in Manila

British artist Luca Brugnoli to stage show in Manila. Photo: Handout

MANILA -- UK artist Luca Brugnoli is coming to Manila for a show.

Brugnoli, who was named BBC’s Best Young Male Chorister of the Year 2022, will perform at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium of RCBC Plaza in Makati on November 22.

Billed as “Luca in Concert: A Special RP – UK Friendship Presentation” will also feature Steinway & Sons artist and global ambassador Dominic Ferris, young British dancer Darcey Redman, and young Philippine soprano Regina Saban.

Proceeds from the show will support the underprivileged children and scholars of the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation, Inc. (NAMCYA).

The 13-year-old performer, who was born in Sussex, began his musical journey with the world-renowned Libera Boys Choir under the directorship of the late Robert Prizeman. In 2022, he started his solo career alongside the choir while honing his song writing, guitar, and piano skills with professional coaches in the industry.



Brugnoli's angelic voice has captured the hearts of the judges in the 2022 BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition. The annual search organized by BBC. The first BBC Young Choristers of the Year was held in 1986.

Brugnoli was a finalist in the 2022 competition. During the interview, he shared that he started singing at the age of six. “I just love to put a smile on people’s faces. I love to sing it’s just really good and gets all the emotions out at once.”



He added that his singing lessons were initially meant to strengthen his weak lungs. “I was 13 weeks premature, and it was either swimming or singing that I had to do and we chose singing.”



Early this year, Brugnoli released his first album titled “Rise Up” with a line-up of classical and crossover songs.



