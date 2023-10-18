MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health, wellness, and fitness.

BABYFLO BUDDIES LAUNCHED

Babyflo recently launched an ensemble of characters to represent its different facets of baby care.

Part of the Babyflo Buddies are Teeki Tiger for cologne, Perry Penguin for bath products, Liam Lion for baby shampoo, Lala Koala for baby powder, Patty Panda for petroleum jelly products, Zebby Zebra for baby oil, Snowee Sheep for feeding bottles and other baby accessories, and Georgie Giraffe for cotton buds.

The brand said the Babyflo Buddies are essential in creating a connection with both babies and parents.

Babyflo products are available through at the Philusa Online Store, ShopeeMall, ShopeeMart, LazMall, LazMart, and Edamama.

BAYER CALLS FOR MORE CONVERSATIONS ON PERIOD PAINS

Bayer Philippines, in collaboration with its partners, calls for more conversations of care and action to eliminate pain associated with endometriosis by supporting the Asian Congress on Endometriosis (ACE) in the Philippines this year.

It has also launched the Bayer For Her: Conversations of Care campaign, with the aim of awareness on women’s health by normalizing discussions on menstrual issues and endometriosis, among others.

Bayer For Her has an ongoing series of free pop-up consultation clinics at selected Mercury Drug, Southstar Drug, Rose Pharmacy, and Watsons until this month.

More details are available on Bayer Philippines' Ask Mara Facebook page.

COLGATE UPGRADES GEL TOOTHPASTE

Colgate has unveiled the new Fresh Confidence White Blast, an upgraded version of its gel toothpaste.

It promises to freshen breath with Cooling Crystals and whiten teeth in as early as two weeks with Level Up Whiteners.

The Colgate Fresh Confidence White Blast is now available in stores nationwide.

DERMOREPUBLIQ OPENS NEW PHYSICAL STORES

Skincare brand Dermorepubliq has opened new physical stores at SM Fairview and Riverbanks Center Marikina, adding to its existing branches and e-commerce platform.

It offers vitamin-infused products tailored for men and women aged 18 to 25, with each priced at less than P500.

More details are available at Dermorepubliq's website and social media pages.

GARMIN'S VIVOACTIVE 5 GPS SMARTWATCH

Garmin recently launched its newest health and fitness smartwatch, the Vivoactive 5.

Features include a vibrant AMOLED display, up to 11 days of battery life in smartwatch mode, more than 30 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports apps, access to health metrics, and safety and tracking features.

It is priced at P18,830 and is available at Garmin Brand Stores, Lazada, Shopee, and Kinetic.

GREEN REBEL EXPANDS PH PRESENCE

Green Rebel, an alternative protein startup founded in Indonesia, is expanding its presence in the Philippines.

It offers plant-based products such as Beefless Rendang, Chick’n Karaage, Chick’n Satay, Cheddar Cheeze, and Asia's first whole-cut steak made from plants.

Aside from the Philippines, Green Rebel is also available in Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam. More details are available on its website and social media pages.

KENVUE BRANDS PARTNER WITH WATSONS

Kenvue Philippines brands like Aveeno, Johnson's Baby, Neutrogena,

and Listerine have joined forces with Watsons.

With Watsons' reach, these consumer health brands can connect with consumers across online platforms, including the Watsons website and official stores on e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada.

The said brands have also committed to using responsible packaging in their products.

KERRY SPORTS MANILA RECOGNIZED AS WELLNESS CHAMPION

Kerry Sports Manila has been recognized as a Wellness Champion by the international World Wellness Weekend committee, the only lifestyle and leisure club in the country to carry the prestigious distinction.

Since first opening its doors at Shangri-La The Fort in 2016, the club

has welcomed all types of fitness enthusiasts and wellness seekers.

Kerry Sports Manila has also hosted various active lifestyle events. Most recently, it held Journey to Wellness – a 3-day community-driven holistic wellness journey which featured group activities such as guided meditation, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), yoga, Skillrun Bootcamp by Technogym, and more activities geared to improve overall health and fitness.