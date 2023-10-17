Pia Wurtzbach with her cousin's cat, Lucas. Pia Wurtzbach/Instagram

Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to reveal her newfound love for cats after years of being "scared" of them.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Universe said she was "officially converted" after meeting Lucas, a cat adopted by her cousin Charity.

"Never in my life did I imagine that I would love cats," she began. "I used to be scared of them because I didn't have much experience with cats during my childhood. Even in my adult life, whenever I'd visit friends who had cats, I would always be so nervous touching, petting, carrying them... because I didn't know how!"

"My gosh... cats are so easy pala. You only have to teach them once where the cat litter is and that's it. Automatic na. They know where to go. They're independent, don't need constant attention, and have simple joys in life," she said.

Wurtzbach went on to declare that Lucas is now part of their family, and was even featured in her recent magazine shoot.

"I adore this cat so much. We love you, Lucas!" she said.

Check out Wurtzbach's post, which coincided with Global Cat Day on October 16, below: