Ex-'Street Beauty' China Roces now a businesswoman

Sexy star-turned-entrepreneur China Roces



MANILA -- Many sexy stars easily fade into oblivion after quite some time. China Roces joined show business a decade ago, but managed to diversify her career.

Roces started in the business back in 2012 as part of the Street Beauties of director Ian del Carmen, along with Julia Vargas and Maita Morayta. From Geraldine Catalan, her original name, she became known as China Roces.

However unlike her peers, Roces tried her luck in other endeavors like hosting with Jojo Alejar, and being a radio DJ with Freddie Aguilar in “Brigada Radyo.”

On TV, Roces became part of the hit daily morning series, “Be Careful With My Heart,” where she played the good friend of Maya (Jodi Sta. Maria).

In indie films, Roces debuted in Del Carmen’s “Sabine” (2013), with Bangs Garcia in the titular role. Roces also appeared in Romy Suzara’s horror flick, “Sigaw sa Hatinggabi” (2014). She was also in the cast of Caesar Soriano’s “Ang Misyon: The Marawi Siege Story“ (2018) and Joel Lamangan’s “Silab” (2021).

“Every year, I want to try and do something new,” Roces told ABS-CBN News. “From being a single mom, I tried vlogging and became a social media influencer this pandemic.”

Today, Roces, has 16 million followers. “We have our own followers or fans,” Roces said. “Merong middle class and masa. My followers used to be guys, but now, more on mommies. I portrayed more the inspirational lifestyle on my vlogs.

“From single mom who has three children, I got separated from the men in her life. I gained weight, became depressed. But I showed to every one the progress of being a single mom and how she goes through the challenges in life.”

Now, Roces is a chief executive officer of her business who raises her kids on her own and sends them to school. She herself finished college and got her diploma from STI in Parañaque City, where she took up business management.

“There are times when we really choose the partner who is not right for us,” Roces admitted. “We are exposed to guys who may be popular and good-looking. But somehow, the right one will also come.”

As part of Viva Artists Agency, Roces will be seen next in Zig Dulay’s “The Revelation” and Ruben Soriquez’s “The Spiders’ Man,” where she plays a real estate agent.

Roces recently launched Glamoroces Coffee, a slimming drink with collagen and glutathione. “Ang purpose ko in launching this product ay para sa mga gustong gumanda and maging sexy without getting stressed,” Roces said.

“Formulated in Japan, the coffee is manufactured here in the Philippines by Coco Salvacion. I gave them the concept and told them the ingredients that I wanted to include in the product. They added active ingredients that help in releasing toxins. At the same time, it also helps in digestion and even bowel movement.”

The coffee is available online and with authorized distributors in Cavite, Norzagaray (Bulacan), Las Piñas, Malabon, Agusan del Norte, even in Taiwan.

Roces thought about slimming coffee when she was still a petite and sexy star.

“You can drink this [coffee] even up to four times a day,” Roces said about her product. “With no bitter taste. It will not make you palpitate and even relaxes you.”

After her Glamoroces Coffee, Roces plans to produce a stem cell drink next year.

At present, aside from her Glamoroces Coffee, she has a luxury boutique, and does live selling occasionally. She also has a hair extension and spa, plus pigmentation for those who want to have their eyebrows fixed.

“I have three children, but not with my partner now, David Santos,” Roces said.

Santos recently proposed to her and they are planning a civil wedding in December. The church wedding will happen in December 2023.

Thankfully, her new partner is supportive to her every endeavor. She is no longer willing to do sexy roles and bare in front of the cameras.

“Today, I already have three kids – ages 15, 12 and 3 – and they no longer want me to go sexy,” Roces disclosed.

In case her life story will be dramatized on TV, Roces chooses Sam Milby, Derek Ramsay, Jericho Rosales, John Lloyd Cruz or Piolo Pascual as her leading man.