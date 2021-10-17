Photos from Kodie Macayan and Mr. Gay World Facebook pages

Former “I Am PoGay” finalist of “It’s Showtime” Kodie Macayan secured a back-to-back triumph for the Philippines at the Mr. Gay World competition, after winning the competition on Sunday.

Macayan succeeds fellow Filipino Janjep Carlos, the reigning titleholder, after besting eight other candidates in different parts of the world. The coronation ceremony was held virtually.

On his Facebook page, Macayan thanked the Mr. Gay World organization for choosing him as the winner of the competition.

“Thank you to the Mr. Gay World CEO Eric G Butter and Mr. Gay World Organization as well as our dear judges panel for giving me this opportunity to represent and serve the gay community in the world,” he said.

"I can’t wait to make a change in the lives of the LGBTQ+ in the world together with this beautiful organization."

He also expressed gratitude to Mr. Gay World Philippines national director Wilbert Tolentino for being the bridge to his dreams.

“To our kuya Wilbert Tolentino, MGWP National Director: thank you for all the love and trust. We love you and thank you for all your motivation,” Macayan said.

Aside from the title, Macayan also won the Personal Interview award and the Best in National Costume.

First runner-up is Poland’s Marek Piekarczyk, while Vicente Miron of Mexico settled for second runner-up in the 12th edition of the pageant.

In 2017, “I Am PoGay” grand champion John Raspado gave the Philippines its first-ever Mr. Gay World title.

