Pinay beauty Emmanuelle Vera has flown to Bolivia in her attempt to win the Philippines' second crown at the Reina Hispanoamericana pageant.

After winning the Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas 2021 title during the Miss World Philippines competition, Vera had a little time to prepare before flying to Latin America for the coronation night on October 30.

“I am off to Bolivia. I look forward to fighting for that crown,” the beauty queen said in a short clip.

On her Instagram account, Vera said despite a short time of preparation for the international pageant, she is ready to take on the challenge of representing the Philippines in the 30-year-old contest.

“With only a few preparation days and an INCREDIBLE team behind me, I’m thrilled to say that I’m finally equipped to take on this challenge! Pilipinas, para sa’yo ito,” she said in the caption.

In an earlier post, she called her ongoing experience as honor and privilege, taking pride in wearing the Philippines sash in a beauty pageant abroad.

“What an honor and privilege. To say that the past few days have been nothing short of a whirlwind would be an understatement. But the excitement to finally wear the “Filipinas” sash is fuel enough to carry me through every obstacle & hardship,” Vera said.

Actress Wynwyn Marquez was the first Filipina to win the competition in 2017.

