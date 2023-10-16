New eats: Mango Tree brings a taste of Chiang Mai to PH

Some of the dishes in Mango Tree's limited-time regional menu. Handout

MANILA -- Thai restaurant chain Mango Tree is giving diners in the Philippines a taste of the northern region of Chiang Mai through a limited-time menu.

The dishes, which are less spicy compared to those in Thailand's south but are equally delicious, were rolled out in Mango Tree branches in the country last October 15.

"When you go to Thailand, you think of the beaches, but Chiang Mai is a mountainous region," Trevor Mackenzie, managing director of Mango Tree Restaurants Worldwide, said during a media preview in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

"It's quite unique, it's quite different. The food is a little bit different," he added.

The new menu was created by the chefs of Mango Tree's Philippine and global teams after their trip to Chiang Mai, where they learned from tribes and acclaimed culinary masters such as Kannika Tassanaprasit of "Iron Chef Thailand" and Phanuphon "Black" Bulsuwan.

To start their meal, diners can build their own bites of Miang Kham, which comes as a plate with sesame leaves and an array of fillings such as coconut flakes, peanuts, dried shrimp, galangal, chopped chili, and a sweet-savory sauce.

Miang Kham. Handout

Other appetizers include the Nam Prik Noom, a dip made of roasted green chilis pounded with herbs and served with pork cracklings; and Laarb Khua, a salad of stir-fried minced pork flavored with herbs, lime juice, fish sauce, and makwan peppers.

Nam Prik Noom. Handout

Laarb Kuha. Handout

Best enjoyed with rice are the Sai Oua, an herby sausage made with minced pork; the light and fragrant Aeb Pla, or marinated fish wrapped and grilled in banana leaf; and the savory-sweet Kaeng Hang Le, which is made with pork belly and fermented bamboo shoots.

Sai Oua (left) and Kaeng Hang Le. Handout

Aeb Pla. Handout

Another must-try is the Khao Soi, a yellow curry noodle dish that is popular in Chiang Mai. The crispy egg noodles provide a nice textural contrast, with a squeeze of lime cutting through the richness of the dish.

A dessert of banana fritters served with a pandan sauce completes the menu, with Thai-inspired bonbons in flavors like milk tea, passionfruit, and coconut also served during the media preview.

Khao Soi (left) and Thai-inspired bonbons

Mango Tree, which originated in Bangkok in 1994, now has over 70 locations around the world.

It first opened in the Philippines in 2010, and currently has nine branches nationwide.