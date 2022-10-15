Chelsea Fernandez ends Miss Globe 2022 journey

Chelsea Fernandez in her second evening gown for Miss Globe 2022. Screengrab from Miss Globe's YouTube page

Chelsea Fernandez ended her Miss Globe journey in Albania on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The Filipina beauty queen failed to crack the Top 5 of the 2022 edition of the pageant, which included candidates from Vietnam, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, Dominican Republic, and Albania.

Fernandez was aiming for a back-to-back win for the country with reigning titleholder Maureen Montagne.

Prior to the coronation night, she won the Miss Globe head-to-head challenge, where candidates were asked to talk about their respective advocacies, among other topics.

Miss Globe 2022 is still ongoing and is being streamed live on the pageant's YouTube channel.

Related video: