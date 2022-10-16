Alexandra Rosales crowned as Miss Supermodel Worldwide

Photo from Miss Supermodel Worldwide's Facebook page

MANILA – Another Filipina took home an international crown as Alexandra Rosales clinched the 2022 Miss Supermodel Worldwide title in India on Sunday.

Rosales topped the beauty pageant, joined by 16 other candidates in different parts of the world and held at the Leela Palace Hotel in Jaipur.

The Netherlands’ bet Kaylee Roxanne Zwart placed first runner up while Nova Retalista took the second runner up.

Rounding up the top five winners are Sonia Mansour of France and Kazakhstan’s Alina Cheveleva.

The beauty queen from Laguna wore a sampaguita-inspired national costume in the competition.

“This layout shows how the Sampaguita flower blooms at night, and this sampaguita-inspired national costume by Lanny Liwag derives inspiration from this National Flower of the Philippines,” she said in an Instagram post.

Rosales is not new to the pageant scene as she had participated at the Binibining Pilipinas contest in 2021.

