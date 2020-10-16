WATCH: Eldest daughter of Manny, Jinkee Pacquiao celebrates 14th birthday

Princess Pacquiao is the eldest daughter of Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao. Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- "How time flies," said socialite Jinkee Pacquiao in her latest vlog that gave a glimpse of the 14th birthday party of her eldest daughter.

Mary Divine Grace Pacquiao, nicknamed Princess, had a "simple celebration" at their home in General Santos City, with the event attended by selected family members and friends.

"Ang bilis lang ng panahon ngayon," Jinkee can be heard saying in her vlog as she helps in the preparations.

"Kami-kami lang ding family kasi bawal ngayon, pandemic, so konting bisita lang 'yung in-invite namin. Family and friends," she added.

During the festivities, boxing champ and senator Manny Pacquiao shared his birthday message for Princess.

He told her daughter: "I wish you all the best and more birthdays to come in your life. And may the Lord give you wisdom as you grow older."

"Thank you for being a good daughter to us, you always obey your parents," he added.

The senator went on to encourage his daughter to "read the Bible and be compassionate to others."

"Andito kami na nagmamahal at parating sumusuporta sa 'yo. Your mom and I always love you from the bottom of our hearts," he said.

Princess' grandmother, Dionesia Pacquiao, also gave a birthday wish for the 14-year-old: "Ang wish ko lang sa 'yo anak [ay] ingat ka, ingatan palagi ang katawan... Study ka palagi, tapusin mo ang pag-aaral."

Jinkee, for her part, told her daughter: "Isipin mo lang lagi na we love you so much."

Talking to her mother in the vlog, Princess said the birthday party for her at home took her by surprise.

"Na-surprise ako sa birthday ko, sa mga decorations... na may birthday party ako kahit may COVID-19," she said.

Jinkee replied: "Kasi siyempre special na daughter si Princess sa amin. Pero ano lang naman, friends and family, mga selected lang... At least masaya tayo at nakapag-celebrate kahit pandemic."

