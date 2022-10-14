'Inasal na manok' ranks 5th in Taste Atlas list of best chicken dishes

MANILA — The Philippines’ chicken Inasal ranked 5th out of 50 in Taste Atlas’ latest list of best chicken dishes in the world.

“Inasal na manok” took the spot for the month of October based on audience ratings, according to Taste Atlas. Ranking first was Peru’s pollo a la brasa.

Taste Atlas is “an encyclopedia of flavors, a world atlas of traditional dishes, local ingredients, and authentic restaurants,” according to its website.

In its article listing the "50 Most Popular Chicken Dishes in the World," Taste Atlas described Chicken Inasal

“It employs various chicken cuts marinated in a mixture of vinegar and numerous spices such as lemongrass, garlic, and ginger,” the platform added.

The list also detailed the dish preparation as well as its serving: “During grilling, the meat is brushed with the annatto-infused oil which provides the chicken with an appetizing golden color and a unique peppery flavor. The dish is usually served alongside annatto-flavored garlic rice and spiced vinegar.”

For the best places to eat Inasal, Taste Atlas recommended six restaurants in the Philippines, based on ratings from their food critics. Topping the list is Aida’s Manokan in Bacolod.