AXN Asia's new travel series to show off PH spots

Gazini Ganados in 'My Hometown is G.O.A.T.'

MANILA – AXN Asia on Thursday launched its latest original production “My Hometown is G.O.A.T,” a travel and lifestyle reality series featuring majestic places in the Philippines.

AXN Asia worked on the show in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to be able to bring to life the concept that combines the thrill of travel and nostalgia.

In a virtual event, George Chien, president and CEO of KC Global Media, said he believes that there is no better way to know how great a place is than to ask the locals.

Hence, “My Hometown is G.O.A.T.” tapped several celebrities as they visited their hometowns and discover its innate beauty.

As revealed on Thursday, “My Hometown is G.O.A.T.” will be hosted by Megan Young and Mikael Daez, Gazini Ganados, and Marc Pingris, JC Intal, Jayjay Helterbrand and Rico Maierhofer.

“’My Hometown is G.O.A.T.’ will be exploring several towns in the Philippines intimately through the eyes of the people who call them home. Not only will viewers be able to discover the delicacies, the activities, the attractions that make the place great, they will also be able to uncover a more personal side of the celebrity host as they visit their roots, share their stories about their childhoods and lives today,” Chien said.

With this show, Chien is hoping “to bring a bit of joy to the homes of our audiences who are unable to travel just yet by virtually taking them along the journey across the Philippines” as well as “to reach our many Filipino fans across Asia who have been longing for home, rekindle them with nostalgia and pride for their own respective hometowns.”

Meanwhile, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo Puyat said the DOT is more than elated to have partnered with AXN Asia in this project in the hopes of inspiring viewers’ wanderlust while waiting for tourism in the country to get back to normal.

In the show, Young and Daez celebrate their second wedding anniversary by heading to the former beauty queen’s hometown in Zambales. They will also visit the neighboring provinces of Pampanga and Tarlac for their delicacies and history.

Ganados flies to Zamboanga for a grand homecoming as she embarks on an “Eat, Pray, Love” solo trip where she rediscovers the most breathtaking adventures that the region has to offer.

The basketball superstars, meanwhile, will take their motorbikes up to the most scenic spots of La Union, passing by Pingris’ hometown of Pangasinan on the way.

When asked what made them agree to be part of this project aside from being able to showcase their native town, Young and Daez said it’s to show people that it’s possible to travel and enjoy the majestic spots of the Philippines under the new normal.

“I hope that the viewers are inspired when they see what we have produced for them, and at the same time made aware of the new things that we have to go through to be able to stay safe while we travel. We went through these things and it is possible,” he said.

Ganados agreed, saying she felt very safe during the whole production.

“They are sobrang magaang katrabaho, so professional and all good vibes. What made me encouraged to join this group is that they are very flexible and they made sure that we are all safe, we are all well taken care of,” she said.

“My Hometown is G.O.A.T.” will start airing on AXN Asia on November 4, every Thursday and Friday. Encore episodes will be uploaded on AXN Asia’s official YouTube channel.