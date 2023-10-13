Dating Pinoy resto cleaner milyonaryong restaurateur sa Norway ngayon

STAVANGER - Dating cleaner sa isang sushi restaurant, ngayon siya na ang tinaguriang ‘Sushi Master’ ng Norway na may tatlong ‘Michelin Star’ restaurants sa bansa.

Ang tubong Cavite na si Roger Asakil Joya ang founder ng Norway's largest sushi chain sa bansa na may 45 food chains at may net worth na 300 million Kroner o 1.5 bilyong piso kada taon.

Nang makarating sa Norway, nagsimula siyang maging cleaner sa restaurant. Dito nabuo sa kanyang pangarap na maging sushi chef.

‘’I came here to Norway when I was 17 years old and after that I began to study their language and how they live here in Norway and then after that, I found a place to work and that was a restaurant in Oslo,” sabi ni Roger Asakil Joya, Sushi Master at businessman.

Dito nakita ni Chef Roger ang magandang oportunidad para magtayo ng sariling restaurant.

‘’When I got chance to work in this sushi (restaurant), I found out there was a good opportunity to start my career as sushi chef so I worked hard to come up in the hierarchy of this competence. When I reached this level I started Sabi Sushi in Stavanger,” sabi ni Chef Roger.

Ngayon ‘di lang isa, kundi may limang sariling restaurants at tatlo rito may Michelin stars, bukod pa sa 45 na restaurant chains.

‘’And now many of my sushi chefs working around me are certified sushi in terms of qualification in Japan,’’ sabi ni Chef Roger.

Isa sa natulungan niya at may sariling restaurant na ngayon ay si Chef Juan.

“Isa siya sa naging mentor ko as a chef at pagkatapos naman nun pinagkatiwalaan niya ako. Kaya ngayon meron na ko dalawang branch from Tonsberg and Sandefjord. I have my own restaurants because of chef Roger,’’ sabi Chef Juan Wong III, franchisee.

Payo niya sa mga nangangarap magka-restaurant at umangat sa buhay.

‘’My advice to those who have a dream, learn economics about restaurant management because it's not as easy as you think,” sabi ni Chef Roger.

Hindi lang sa negosyo nakatutok si Roger kundi maging sa pag-gabay sa mga kababayang Pinoy na magsimula ng negosyo.

