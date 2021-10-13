An al fresco rooftop bar in Poblacion offers a view of the neighborhood. FILE/ Vladimir Bunoan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Poblacion, the hip gastronomy and nightlife hub in Makati, is among the “coolest neighborhoods in the world,” according to an international survey.

The 49-item list, published by culture magazine Time Out, is the result of its annual global survey which polled some 27,000 “city-dwellers” this year. Their votes were then vetted by the publication’s local editors and contributors.

Alongside the likes of Copenhagen’s Nørrebro, Chicago’s Andersonville, and Seoul’s Jongno 3-ga, Poblacion was cited as among the world’s “greatest places for food, fun, culture, and community.”

Poblacion ranked 46th overall in the list, and is described as “a treasure trove of hole-in-the-wall restaurants and speakeasies.”

“Once best known for its red light district, the area today brims with old apartments-turned-businesses and hostels that draw an eclectic mix of locals and visitors from the 15 other districts that make up Manila,” the magazine said.

As the list also factors in new-normal measures brought about by the pandemic — including dine-in limitations — Poblacion’s “array of outdoor galleries, rooftop bars and open-air art spaces” were seen as a boon to its “cool” ranking.

“While several institutions have been forced to shut down over the past year, cherished haunts like Agimat Foraging and Kitchen Bar and Alamat have survived – expect tasty pulutan (Filipino tapas) and thoughtfully crafted cocktails,” it said.

A “perfect day” in Poblacion was also suggested, with culture journalist Shirin Bhandari recommending visits to Goto Monster, Makati Poblacion Park, Makati Museum, St. Peter’s Church, Agimat Foraging Bar, and Z Hostel.