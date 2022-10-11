Chelsea Fernandez continues to deliver a strong performance in this year's Miss Globe pageant.

The Philippine representative won the Miss Globe 2022 head-to-head challenge, where candidates are asked to talk about their respective advocacies and other relevant topics.

Her runners-up include delegates from United Arab Emirates, United States, Colombia, and Ghana.

Aside from winning the Miss Globe 2022 head-to-head challenge, Fernandez also made it to the final round of the pageant's talent competition.

Spain was given the Miss Talent award, with Brazil at second place. Candidates from Venezuela, Ghana, Costa Rica, and Albania shared the third spot.

Fernandez is aiming for a back-to-back win for the Philippines with Maureen Montagne in the Miss Globe 2022 coronation night, which will be held on October 15 in Albania.

