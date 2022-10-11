ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA -- Gen Xers and millennials have been coping better than the succeeding Gen Zs during the pandemic, according to a survey.

The online study, conducted by Manulife Philippines in May 2022 in partnership with InSites Consulting, covered 500 Filipinos aged 18 to 55.

Fifty-four percent of millennial respondents (aged 25 to 40) said their overall well-being has improved as the pandemic threat recedes, same as the previous generation Xers and higher than the 51% among Gen Zs (aged 15 to 24).

More millennials and Gen Xers (57%) also said that their stress levels are lower as they approach the new normal compared to Gen Zs (42%).

"They are coping better because... [when] they found themselves in situations that they felt were not to their advantage, they took control," Manulife Philippines chief marketing officer Melissa Henson said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I think part of it is their difference in age that translates to a difference in life stage," she added. "The millennial children are actually already of working age so they are more independent in general, and financially as well. They have the option to switch jobs or apply for a new job, versus the Gen Zs we spoke with who are still typically in school."

"So they (Gen Zs) are more in a structured environment and lifestyle, and a lot more dependent on their parents. So maybe there's not as much leeway to make those life decisions as we see on millennials."

Henson said Gen Z respondents have been looking for a "digital diet" during the pandemic as 70% of them said they experience digital fatigue, with 60% looking for a mix of online and offline interactions.

They also reported an increase in negative emotions, which have resulted in sleep deprivation and unhealthy eating habits, among others.

"Even if they are digital natives, there is a lot of value for them around having that human touch and interaction," said Henson, who also noted how many Gen Zs are stressed out by social media and online image.

Gen Xers and millennials, on the other hand, attributed their improved well-being to better work-life balance, with 82% saying they bonded more with their families while 89% said their family ties got stronger.

They have also discovered new interests to pursue, such as watching online content (41%) and health and fitness (29%).

Check out other survey findings below:

- 38% of Gen Xers and millennials said their well-being had suffered at the height of the pandemic (March 2020 to February 2022), compared to 40% of Gen Zs

- Top negative effects of the pandemic across generations: isolation from family and friends; financial difficulties; increased occurrence of negative emotions such as stress, fatigue, and depression; decline in physical activities

- About 24% of Gen Zs said they are stressed due to increased family conflicts usually triggered by financial challenges, household chores, and work and school demands

- Fifty-six percent of Gen Zs said they are concerned with the return of face-to-face classes, while 46% are worried about social media and keeping up with online image



