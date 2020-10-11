Jameson holds virtual whiskey tasting class

Jameson brand ambassador Tommy Byrne gives a preview of the virtual tasting class. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Jameson Irish Whiskey says “sláinte” by giving lucky whiskey drinkers a chance to join virtual whiskey tasting sessions.

The sessions, which will be led by Jameson brand ambassador Julien Rubio, will focus on the finer points of Irish whiskey and the background of the Jameson brand. Twenty-five lucky winners will be picked and will be sent a Jameson Tasting Experience box containing three samples.

Irish whiskeys are widely known to be friendly to new whiskey drinkers because of the triple-distilled process made in the largest copper pot stills in the world. Because of this, Irish whiskey usually doesn’t have the smokey, peaty flavors made popular by scotch. The result is a cleaner, smoother drink with fruity, creamy, and spicy notes. These are bottles that can be enjoyed in a casual relaxed environment by the younger jeans and t-shirt whiskey drinking crowd.

“We truly believe that Jameson Irish Whiskey stands out from the pack with its smooth and distinct taste, and we can’t wait to show Filipinos what they may have been missing out on,” said Frances Favila, Jameson brand manager.

“With a rewarding whiskey experience awaiting them, these sessions are sure to be a whole lot of 'craic' — fun — for everyone involved.”

The Jameson Tasting Experience box contains a sample of the Original Jameson,the Jameson Black Barrel, and the Jameson 18-year-old. The Jameson Original highlights the friendly clean notes of Irish Whiskey. The Black Barrel, aged in double charred bourbon casks, is a great base for alcohol forward cocktails like the Manhattan. Perhaps the highlight is a preview of the top-of-the-line Jameson 18-Year-Old with spicy toffee notes. The 18-year old will be locally available soon.

The first session was scheduled last October 8. Interested whiskey aficionados may visit the event page on the Jameson website.

The Original Jameson Irish Whiskey and Jameson Black Barrel are currently available at your favorite liquor shops and groceries.The Jameson 18-Year Old will be available soon. Check Jameson’s social media pages and website for details.