SM Investments Chairman Emeritus Henry Sy. Handout photo

MANILA -- Retail giant SM is celebrating the birth month of its founder Henry Sy this October via 'Super Month,' a series of festivities with customer treats, deals, and new experiences for visitors.

It was in 1958, also in October, when Sy opened Shoe Mart or SM, the first air-conditioned shoe store along Carriedo in Manila.

Since then, the shoe store expanded into several lines of businesses and became a leader in the industry.

The retail group kicked off with 'Super 10.10 sale' ongoing until October 10 at all SM Store branches nationwide.

A highlight of the month-long activity is the 'Founder’s Weekend' from October 15-17 celebrating Sy's birth anniversary on October 15 and the foundation of SM's shoe store.

Other treats include:

• 'Super Deal of the Day' with daily deals from October 19-28;

• 'Shopping and Dining Super Deals' at SM mall or at home with SM Malls Online;

• Offerings for families in participating stores and with partners Grab, Visa, and Booky throughout the month;

• Super Weekend Deals, including BOGO deals, supersized treats, and SM Malls Online's 'Super Midnight Flash Sale'.

TikTok users are also invited to participate in the 'Super Tiktok Challenge' ongoing until October 15, where one must use SM's iconic jingle, "We've Got It All For You" to get a chance to win P100,00.00 shopping money.

SM also celebrates 'Super Riders': Simply upload a selfie with your super delivery rider and get a chance to win a Suzuki Skydrive Sport Motorcycle for your rider and P10,000 SM shopping money for yourself until October 17.

Meanwhile, SM earlier paid tribute to the 75th anniversary of the Philippines-Denmark diplomatic relations with the launching of the commemorative logo on the Mall of Asia's globe.

The anniversary logo encapsulates the theme through the depiction of windmills with wind blades in the shape of each country’s local flowers: sampaguita and daisy.

Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Grete Sillasen joined SM Mall of Asia Senior Assistant Vice President for Operations Perkin So in the commemorative lighting of the anniversary logo.