MANILA – The viral “Tumindig” artwork of Kevin Eric Raymundo, known to many as Tarantadong Kalbo, has been recognized in international design.

Of the more than 5,000 entries, Raymundo’s work was one of the 1,560 designs were awarded by the 2022 Good Design Awards.

“Tumindig” got the nod from the jury in the Content For General Public category after its success as a social movement.

According to the evaluation, Raymundo’s artwork has high appeal and is accessible worldwide.

“It’s artwork created to encourage voters to register to vote in national elections. Creators called for participation by creating derivative works from this artwork. The proceeds from merchandise sales were used for various support activities such as donating to the artists' labor union. In the face of the severe pandemic, it has become a means for people to connect with each other through SNS and other media,” the website said.

In a previous interview with ABS-CBN News in 2021, Raymundo said he did not expect his "Tumindig" artwork to become a social movement.

Many people have responded to the artist's call to stand up against oppression, and came up with their own versions.

Raymundo said the political climate under the Duterte administration inspired him to create the now viral digital drawing.

