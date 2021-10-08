Shamcey Supsup seeks House seat through ARTE party-list

Photo from Shamcey Supsup's Instagram account



Beauty queen and Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup filed on Friday her certificate of nomination and acceptance for the ARTE party-list, eyeing a Congressional seat in Halalan 2022.

Supsup is the first nominee of the group which advocates for the retail, textile, tradition, entertainment and creative sectors.

The beauty queen graduated magna cum laude at the University of the Philippines-Diliman in Architecture and topped the licensure examination in 2010 with a rating of 86.6%.

In 2011, Supsup joined the Binibining Pilipinas where she took home the coveted Binibining Pilipinas Universe title. She finished third runner-up in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant held in Sao Paulo, Brazil that year.

In 2019, Supsup assumed the position of national director of the Miss Universe Philippines.

The beauty queen has two children with husband Lloyd Lee. -- with reports from Jauhn Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

