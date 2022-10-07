Pre-orders for iPhone 14 begin in PH

Handout

MANILA -- Pre-orders for the highly anticipated iPhone 14 kicked off in the Philippines on Friday.

Apple reseller Power Mac Center (PMC) said its pre-order period for the iPhone 14 runs from October 7 to 13 in all of its stores and The Loop branches, as well as its online channels.

Customers can choose from the iPhone 14 (starts at P61,990), iPhone 14 Plus (starts at P68,990), iPhone 14 Pro (starts at P76,990), and iPhone 14 Pro Max (starts at P83,990).

PMC will also hold a physical launch event at its flagship branch in Greenbelt 3 in Makati on October 14.

Mobile service provider Smart has also opened pre-orders for the iPhone 14 lineup, both online and at its stores nationwide.

Subscribers can get the new devices under different mobile packages such as Smart Signature Device Plan 999 (P1,100 per month with a P17,800 downpayment and a contract period of 24 months) and Smart Signature Device Plan 1999 (starts at P1,100 per month with P11,300 one-time cashout).

Recontracting subscribers also have the option to do full monthly amortization with no downpayment. Another option is to pre-order the iPhone 14 Pro (256 GB) as a complimentary device with the Smart Infinity Plan 5000 and 8000 until October 13.

Related video: