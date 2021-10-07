MANILA -- Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardo is the newest addition to the roster of celebrity housemates in "Pinoy Big Brother."

The beauty queen joins the likes of comedian TJ Valderrama, volleyball star Alyssa Valdez, singer KD Estrada, online sensation Madam Inutz, and newcomer Anji Salvacion.

She has been dubbed by the reality competition as the "Bread-Queen-Er ng Palawan."

Bernardo made the Philippines proud early this year after her impressive performance in the Miss Grand International 2020 pageant in Thailand.

She returned to the country last May after a two-month stay in Thailand, where she was able to mix work and play with her fellow Miss Grand International queens.

