3 Palawan resorts voted among best in Asia

Apulit Island. Handout

MANILA -- Readers of Conde Nast Traveler have voted for the best resorts in Asia -- outside of Indonesia and Thailand -- and three resorts from Palawan in the Philippines made the cut.

The three properties are under the luxury brand El Nido Resorts. Leading the pack is Apulit Island, which ranked 18th in Conde Nast Traveler's Top 30 Resorts in Asia, one of the categories in the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards 2020.

Set in Taytay Bay in northeastern Palawan, Apulit is dubbed as an "eco-adventure" island with its water cottages built in traditional architecture mixed with contemporary design.

Lagen Island, which is nestled between a lush four-hectare forest and a shallow lagoon in Bacuit Bay, made it to the 23rd spot. Marketed as an "eco-sanctuary," it offers modern accommodations and beachfront cottages as well as facilities such as a spa and swimming pool.

Lagen Island. Handout

At 25th place is Pangulasian Island, an "eco-luxury island hideaway" with 42 villas and a 750-meter long white sand beach.

Prior to this, Pangulasian Island has been voted to be part of Conde Nast Traveler's Best Resort in Asia list in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

It was also selected in Conde Nast Traveler Middle East's Green Gold List Awards earlier this year.

Pangulasian Island. Handout

COMO Una Punakha in Bhutan dominated this year's Top 30 Resorts in Asia list, followed by Taj Exotica Resort & Spa Goa in India, Ceylon Tea Trails in Sri Lanka, The Anam in Vietnam, and Wild Coast Tented Lodge in Sri Lanka.

In a statement released on Wednesday, El Nido Resorts said Conde Nast Traveler accepted more than 715,000 responses from readers for its lineup of awards this year, which also includes global and regional categories.

For the Top 20 Hotels in Asia list -- which excluded Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore -- Raffles Makati is the only property from the Philippines at number 4.

Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur topped this year's list, followed by Rosewood Luang Prabang in Laos, and Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.